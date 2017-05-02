BRIEF-DEAG to boost its market expansion in UK

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Deag Deutsche Entertainment Ag
* Deag to boost its market expansion in UK
* Acquisition should be carried out in coming weeks
* Acquisition should lead to increase in available annual ticket volume by about 400,000 tickets to about more than 2.0 million tickets in uk
* Expects significant synergy effects in area of artist and program marketing as well
* Expects to generate profit in current FY in seven-digit range from all ticketing activities in Germany, Austria, UK combined
* Planning to file for a second listing on alternative investment market of London stock exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.