BRIEF-Dean Foods reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share of $0.13

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 Dean Foods Co:
* Dean Foods announces first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly net sales $2.00 billion versus $1.88 billion
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 loss per share $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.35 to $1.55
* Total volume across all products was 633 million gallons for Q1 of 2017, a 1.3 pct decline
* Q1 revenue view $1.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "As we look to Q2 and balance of 2017, we remain focused on executing our commercial and cost productivity initiatives" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.