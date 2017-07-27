BRIEF-Deckers Brands Q1 non-gaap loss per share $1.28

July 27 (Reuters) - Deckers Outdoor Corp

* Deckers Brands reports first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $1.28

* Q1 loss per share $1.32

* Q1 sales $209.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $178.5 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 12.7 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Deckers Outdoor Corp - expects q2 fiscal 2018 net sales to be down approximately 10% versus same period last year

* Deckers outdoor -non gaap diluted earnings per share for q2 fiscal 2018 expected to be about $1.00 to $1.05 compared to $1.23 for same period last year

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $482.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: