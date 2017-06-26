版本:
BRIEF-Deere buys Italian sprayer manufacturer Mazzotti

June 26 Deere & Co:

* Deere purchases Italian sprayer manufacturer

* Has purchased Mazzotti, a privately-held sprayer manufacturer based in Ravenna, Italy.

* Mazzotti will maintain its name, trademark, and commercial agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
