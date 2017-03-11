版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 11日 星期六 08:59 BJT

BRIEF-Deere & Co says February retail sales in U.S. and Canada Ag up single digit pct

March 11 Deere & Co:

* Deere & Co – Co's Feb retail sales of Selected Turf & Utility Equipment in US and Canada down single digit percent

* Deere & Co – Co's Feb retail sales in US and Canada AG up single digit percent Source text - bit.ly/2n8UvTE Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐