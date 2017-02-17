BRIEF-Deere & Co sees 2017 total U.S. farm cash receipts of $367.4 bln

Feb 17 Deere & Co:

* Sees 2017 total U.S. farm cash receipts of $367.4 billion

* 2016/2017 projection for U.S. farm commodity prices for corn $3.40 per bushel

