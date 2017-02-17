BRIEF-Deere & Co sees 2017 total U.S. farm cash receipts of $367.4 bln

BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
* Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
Feb 17 Deere & Co:
* Sees 2017 total U.S. farm cash receipts of $367.4 billion
* 2016/2017 projection for U.S. farm commodity prices for corn $3.40 per bushel
* 2016/2017 projection for U.S. farm commodity prices for soybeans $9.50 per bushel Source text (bit.ly/2lStC5Z) Further company coverage:
* Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
* Westhaven acquires 100pct interest in the Skoonka Creek Gold Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its bigstone montney asset