2017年 2月 17日

BRIEF-Deere & Co sees 2017 total U.S. farm cash receipts of $367.4 bln

Feb 17 Deere & Co:

* Sees 2017 total U.S. farm cash receipts of $367.4 billion

* 2016/2017 projection for U.S. farm commodity prices for corn $3.40 per bushel

* 2016/2017 projection for U.S. farm commodity prices for soybeans $9.50 per bushel Source text (bit.ly/2lStC5Z) Further company coverage:
