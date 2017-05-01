BRIEF-Deere says Monsanto terminates Precision Planting LLC acquisition agreement

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Deere & Co:
* Deere emphasizes importance of precision agriculture despite termination of acquisition
* Deere & Co says was informed by Monsanto Company that it has chosen to terminate a 2015 agreement for Deere to acquire Precision Planting LLC business
* Deere & Co -two agreements related to Deere's purchase of Precision Planting will also be terminated
* Deere & Co -also ending is an agreement that would have allowed AG leader to expand access to and distribution of certain precision planting products and technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668