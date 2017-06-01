BRIEF-Deere to acquire the Wirtgen Group

June 1 Deere & Co:
* Deere to acquire the Wirtgen Group, the global leader in
road construction equipment
* Deere & Co - purchase price for equity is EUR4.357
billion in an all-cash transaction
* Deere & Co says expects transaction to be accretive to
earnings per share
* Deere & Co says transaction has been approved by Deere's
board of directors
* Deere & Co says plans to maintain Wirtgen group's existing
brands, management, manufacturing footprint, employees and
distribution network
* Deere & Co says currently expects to fund acquisition from
a combination of cash and new equipment operations debt
financing
* Deere & Co - total deal value is about EUR4.6 billion
(USD 5.2 billion based on current exchange rates), including
assumption of net debt, other consideration
