BRIEF-Defense Threat Reduction Agency awards Leidos $13 million contract

May 4 Leidos Holdings Inc

* Defense Threat Reduction Agency awards Leidos $13 million contract

* Leidos Holdings Inc - DTRA awarded delivery order under its countering weapons of mass destruction (CWMD) contract vehicle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
