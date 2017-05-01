BRIEF-DEJANA TRUCK & UTILITY EQUIPMENT ACQUIRES ARROWHEAD EQUIPMENT

May 1 Dejana Truck And Utility Equipment

* DEJANA TRUCK & UTILITY EQUIPMENT ACQUIRES ARROWHEAD EQUIPMENT, INC.

* DEJANA TRUCK AND UTILITY EQUIPMENT - TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* DEJANA TRUCK AND UTILITY EQUIPMENT - ACQUISITION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON DOUGLAS DYNAMICS' 2017 RESULTS