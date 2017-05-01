BRIEF-DEJANA TRUCK & UTILITY EQUIPMENT ACQUIRES ARROWHEAD EQUIPMENT

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Dejana Truck And Utility Equipment
* DEJANA TRUCK & UTILITY EQUIPMENT ACQUIRES ARROWHEAD EQUIPMENT, INC.
* DEJANA TRUCK AND UTILITY EQUIPMENT - TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED
* DEJANA TRUCK AND UTILITY EQUIPMENT - ACQUISITION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON DOUGLAS DYNAMICS' 2017 RESULTS Source text for Eikon:
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt