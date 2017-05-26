BRIEF-Del Frisco's enters amendment to loan agreement dated Oct 15, 2012

May 26 Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group - on May 24, co entered
fifth amendment to loan agreement dated as of October 15, 2012 -
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group - amendment, among other
things, increases capacity by which the revolving credit
commitment can be increased by $20 million
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group - such commitment increases
can be made in increments of $5 million at company's request, up
to a maximum amount of $50 million
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group - additionally, amendment
modifies definition of adjusted EBITDA to provide for exclusion
of certain one-time expenses
