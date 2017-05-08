版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Del Frisco's Restaurant Group names Neil Thomson as CFO

May 8 Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc :

* Del Frisco’S Restaurant Group Inc. names Neil Thomson as chief financial officer

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc says with Thomson's appointment, Del Frisco's has formally accepted resignation of Tom Pennison Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
