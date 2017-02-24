BRIEF-Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Q4 adjusted profit 37 cents/shr

Feb 24 Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc
* Del frisco’s restaurant group, inc. Announces fourth
quarter 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 revenue $119.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $118.2
million
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 to $0.84
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Del frisco's restaurant group inc sees fy total comparable
restaurant sales of -0.5% to 0.5%
* Sees 2017 gross capital expenditures of $32.8 million to
$33.8 million.
* Qtrly total comparable restaurant sales increased 0.8%.
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
