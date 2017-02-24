版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 19:34 BJT

BRIEF-Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Q4 adjusted profit 37 cents/shr

Feb 24 Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc

* Del frisco’s restaurant group, inc. Announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 revenue $119.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $118.2 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 to $0.84

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Del frisco's restaurant group inc sees fy total comparable restaurant sales of -0.5% to 0.5%

* Sees 2017 gross capital expenditures of $32.8 million to $33.8 million.

* Qtrly total comparable restaurant sales increased 0.8%.

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐