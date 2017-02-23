版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 22:29 BJT

BRIEF-Delbrook Capital Advisors-in response to rapier's proposal to proceed with placement, expects to commence legal proceedings due to "oppressive" conduct by Rapier

Feb 23 Rapier Gold Inc:

* Delbrook capital advisors-in response to rapier's proposal to proceed with placement, expects to commence legal proceedings due to "oppressive" conduct by rapier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
