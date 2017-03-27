版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 27日 星期一

BRIEF-Delbrook Capital "continues to evaluate any and all options available to hold entrenched management & board to account for breach of fiduciary duty"

March 27 Rapier Gold Inc:

* Delbrook Capital- "continues to evaluate any and all options available to hold entrenched management & board to account for breach of fiduciary duty" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
