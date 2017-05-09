版本:
BRIEF-Delcath Q1 loss per share $0.25

May 9 Delcath Systems Inc

* Delcath announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.25

* Q1 revenue rose 100 percent to $740,000

* Delcath systems - anticipates cash remaining in controlled accounts after transaction will be sufficient to fund operating activities through end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
