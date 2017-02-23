版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 21:35 BJT

BRIEF-Delcath Systems enters agreement with holders of more than 55 pct of aggregate principal amount of senior secured convertible notes Due Dec 29, 2017

Feb 23 Delcath Systems Inc

* Delcath Systems - co, holders of more than 55 pct of aggregate principal amount of senior secured convertible notes due Dec 29, 2017 entered agreement

* Delcath Systems - agreement to temporarily reduce conversion price for conversions at option of holders of notes to $0.14/share from Feb 23 to March 2 Source text: (bit.ly/2lcuLBm) Further company coverage:
