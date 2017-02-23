BRIEF-Delcath Systems enters agreement with holders of more than 55 pct of aggregate principal amount of senior secured convertible notes Due Dec 29, 2017

BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
Feb 23 Delcath Systems Inc
* Delcath Systems - co, holders of more than 55 pct of aggregate principal amount of senior secured convertible notes due Dec 29, 2017 entered agreement
* Delcath Systems - agreement to temporarily reduce conversion price for conversions at option of holders of notes to $0.14/share from Feb 23 to March 2 Source text: (bit.ly/2lcuLBm) Further company coverage:
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
* Q1 revenue $458.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.2 million
* Weight watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche b-2 term loans