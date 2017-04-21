版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-Delek extended offer to acquire Ithaca Energy Inc

April 21 Delek Group Ltd

* Delek Group Ltd's offer to acquire Ithaca Energy Inc; Common shares extended for mandatory extension period to May 3, 2017

* Delek Group Ltd - offer is being extended for mandatory extension period until 5:00 p.m. on May 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐