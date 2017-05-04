版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Delek Group announces expiry of offer to acquire Ithaca Energy shares

May 4 Delek Group Ltd

* Delek Group Ltd. Announces expiry of offer to acquire Ithaca Energy Inc. Common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐