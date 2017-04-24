版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 06:24 BJT

BRIEF-Delek Logistics Partners declared its quarterly cash distribution for Q1

April 24 Delek Logistics Partners Lp:

* Declared its quarterly cash distribution for Q1 2017 of $0.69 per limited partner unit

* Q1 2017 distribution represents a 1.5 percent increase from distribution for Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐