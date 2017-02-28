版本:
BRIEF-Delek Logistics Partners declares Q4 cash distribution of $0.68 per limited partner unit

Feb 27 Delek Logistics Partners Lp:

* Delek Logistics Partners, Lp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $124.7 million versus $108.9 million

* Qtrly net income attributable to all partners of $0.47 per diluted common limited partner unit

* Increase in qtrly revenue is "primarily due to higher volume and prices in west texas wholesale business"

* Delek Logistics Partners - declared quarterly cash distribution for Q4 of $0.68 per limited partner unit, a 3.8 percent increase from Q3 2016 distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
