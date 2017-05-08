版本:
BRIEF-Delek Logistics Partners qtrly net income per limited partner unit $0.43

May 8 Delek Logistics Partners Lp:

* Delek Logistics Partners, lp reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $129.5 million versus $104.1 million

* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit $0.43 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
