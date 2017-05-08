BRIEF-Delek US Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

BRIEF-Regional Management enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
* Regional Management Corp enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
May 8 Delek Us Holdings Inc:
* Delek US Holdings reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $1,182.2 million versus $886.1 million last year
* Refining segment contribution margin was $64.4 million in q1 2017 compared to $23.5 million in q1 2016
* Qtrly tyler refinery total throughput 63,387 bpd versus 68,253 bpd
* Qtrly el dorado, arkansas refinery total throughput 75,577 bpd versus 77,086 bpd
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29, revenue view $902.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alon transaction expected to close on july 1
* Board of directors had declared its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Updates prices with close of stock markets) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 20 Brazil's stocks extended losses on Tuesday after a Senate committee rejected a proposal to streamline labor laws while falling oil prices hurt the currencies of crude exporters. The labor law proposal in Brazil, rejected in the social affairs committee by 10 to 9 votes, now moves to the constitutional and justice committee before its heads to the floor for a full vote. The Brazilian r
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI Inc said on Tuesday it will add domestic Chinese equities to its global emerging markets benchmark index.