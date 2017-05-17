BRIEF-Delivra reports Q1 basic net loss per share of $0.01

BRIEF-Phoenix Metals executes agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
May 17 Delivra Corp
* Delivra announces record first quarter 2017 results
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products
* Delivra Corp qtrly net loss per share - basic $0.01
* "Operating efficiencies" in quarter and reduced number of employees resulted in annual savings of approximately $750,000
* All figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.
* Hardwoods announces update regarding US trade investigation against Chinese import plywood