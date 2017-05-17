BRIEF-Delivra reports Q1 basic net loss per share of $0.01

May 17 Delivra Corp

* Delivra announces record first quarter 2017 results

* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products

* Delivra Corp qtrly net loss per share - basic $0.01

* "Operating efficiencies" in quarter and reduced number of employees resulted in annual savings of approximately $750,000

