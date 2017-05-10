BRIEF-Delivra signs exclusive licensing deal with ARA-Avanti

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Delivra Corp
* Delivra - signs exclusive licensing deal with ARA-Avanti Rx Analytics for hemp non-psychoactive cannabinoid, terpene and flavonoid formulations and products
* Delivra - with formulation and extraction beginning immediately, we expect products to be in natural product stores, grocery stores and pharmacies in 2018
* Delivra - co, Avanti will own intellectual property, and co will receive a royalty percentage on related gross sales of suite of natural products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit