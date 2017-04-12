版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四

BRIEF-Dell, stockholder of co provided approval of its unit EMC Corp to proposed acquisition by VMware of Wavefront

April 12 Dell Technologies Inc:

* VMware-On April 7,Dell technologies, controlling stockholder of co provided approval of its unit EMC Corp to proposed acquisition by VMware of Wavefront Source text:(bit.ly/2o7skk8) Further company coverage:
