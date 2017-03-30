版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 30日 星期四 19:29 BJT

BRIEF-Dell Technologies approves amendment to class V group repurchase program

March 30 Dell Technologies Inc:

* Dell technologies reports fiscal year 2017 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Quarterly net revenue $20.07 billion versus $12.68 billion

* Quarterly earnings per share attributable to class V common stock from continuing operations $0.64

* Says during quarter, company generated an operating loss of $1.7 billion, with a non-GAAP operating income of $1.8 billion

* Board approved amendment to existing class V group repurchase program for up to an additional $300 million over six months

* Says amount for class V group repurchase program will be funded solely through new VMWare class a stock purchase agreement with VMWare Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
