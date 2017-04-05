版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 20:59 BJT

BRIEF-Delmar Pharmaceuticals provides VAL-083 updates from ongoing American Association For Cancer Research annual meeting

April 5 Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Delmar pharmaceuticals provides val-083 updates from the ongoing American Association For Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting

* Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc - VAL-083 is active in cells with t790m and KRAS mutations indicating that agent can overcome TKI-resistance

* Delmar Pharma- poster demonstrates that val-083 has differentiated moa with a dual signaling pathway to cause permanent DNA damage in NSCLC cell lines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
