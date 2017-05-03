BRIEF-Delphi announces plans for tax-free spin-off of powertrain segment

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Delphi Automotive Plc:
* Delphi announces plans for tax-free spin-off of powertrain segment
* Delphi automotive - following transaction, which is expected to be completed by march 2018, delphi shareholders will own shares of both companies
* Delphi automotive plc - timothy manganello, will become non-executive chairman of new powertrain company's board of directors upon separation
* Delphi automotive plc- upon completion of planned spin-off, delphi shareholders will receive shares of powertrain via a pro rata special distribution
* Delphi automotive plc - manganello was most recently chairman of board and chief executive officer of borgwarner, inc
* Says powertrain intends to have its ordinary shares listed on new york stock exchange
* Delphi automotive - liam butterworth, currently senior vice president and president, powertrain systems, will become president and ceo of new entity.
* Delphi automotive plc - powertrain intends to have its ordinary shares listed on new york stock exchange.
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.