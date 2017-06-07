版本:
BRIEF-Delphi Energy announces close of $65 mln financing

June 7 Delphi Energy Corp

* Delphi Energy Corp. Announces close of $65 million financing

* Delphi Energy Corp- plans to add a third rig in fall and double its planned drilling program for remainder of 2017 through spring breakup in 2018

* Delphi Energy Corp- anticipates production in q4 of 2018 to increase by approximately 40 percent

* Delphi Energy Corp - ‍run-rate cash flow in q4 of 2018 is anticipated to be in context of $100 million to $110 million​

* Delphi Energy Corp- total debt to cash flow ratio is anticipated to remain at or below company's target of 1.5 times through 2018

* Delphi Energy Corp- funds from financing will initially be used to repay bank debt leaving company with an undrawn $80 million credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
