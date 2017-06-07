BRIEF-Delphi Energy announces close of $65 mln financing

June 7 Delphi Energy Corp
* Delphi Energy Corp. Announces close of $65 million
financing
* Delphi Energy Corp- plans to add a third rig in fall and
double its planned drilling program for remainder of 2017
through spring breakup in 2018
* Delphi Energy Corp- anticipates production in q4 of 2018
to increase by approximately 40 percent
* Delphi Energy Corp - run-rate cash flow in q4 of 2018 is
anticipated to be in context of $100 million to $110 million
* Delphi Energy Corp- total debt to cash flow ratio is
anticipated to remain at or below company's target of 1.5 times
through 2018
* Delphi Energy Corp- funds from financing will initially be
used to repay bank debt leaving company with an undrawn $80
million credit facility
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: