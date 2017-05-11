BRIEF-Delphi Energy Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.05

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 Delphi Energy Corp :
* Delphi energy reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share c$0.05
* Qtrly produced an average of 8,198 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Generated qtrly adjusted funds from operations of $8.2 million
* Qtrly ffo per share $0.05
* Current production capability remains at upper end of our 2017 annual production guidance of 9,000 to 9,500 boe/d
* Continues to forecast absolute and per share growth across all measures during 2017
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
