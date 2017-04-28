版本:
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines CEO 2016 total compensation was $12.6 mln

April 28 Delta Air Lines Inc:

* CEO Edward Bastian's FY 2016 total compensation was $12.6 million Source text:(bit.ly/2qggo1G) Further company coverage:
