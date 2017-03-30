版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines files for resale of common stock of up to 15.32 mln shares by the Delta Master Trust - SEC filing

March 30 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Delta Air Lines Inc - files for resale of common stock of up to 15.32 million shares by the Delta Master Trust - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nQkoHu) Further company coverage:
