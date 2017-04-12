BRIEF-Delta Air Lines reports qtrly earnings per diluted share $0.82

April 12 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Delta Air Lines announces march quarter profit

* Delta Air Lines Inc qtrly total revenue $9,148 million versus $9,251 million

* Delta Air Lines Inc - qtrly passenger unit revenues declined 0.5 percent on 0.5 percent lower capacity

* Delta Air Lines Inc - qtrly earnings per diluted share of $0.82

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees Q2 operating margin 17% to 19%

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees Q2 fuel price, including taxes, settled hedges, refinery impact $1.68 - $1.73

* Delta Air Lines Inc - expect June quarter passenger unit revenues to increase one to three percent and remain positive throughout year

* Delta Air Lines Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.77

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $9.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Delta Air Lines Inc - for June quarter, Delta is expecting its margins to expand relative to prior year

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees Q2 2017 passenger unit revenue up 1% - 3% compared to Q2 2016

* Delta Air Lines Inc - sees June quarter CASM-ex, including profit sharing up 6% - 8%

* Delta Air Lines Inc - currently estimates april storm impact will reduce its June quarter pre-tax income by $125 million.

* Delta Air Lines Inc - sees June quarter normalized CASM-ex, including profit sharing up 4% - 6%

* Delta Air Lines Inc - Sees June quarter system capacity up 0% - 1%

* Delta Air Lines Inc says expect entirety of 2017 margin pressure to have occurred in March quarter from higher fuel prices

* Delta Air Lines Inc - will reduce its planned pension contributions from $1.2 billion to $500 million for each of next three years