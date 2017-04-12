BRIEF-Delta Air Lines reports qtrly earnings per diluted share $0.82

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 Delta Air Lines Inc
* Delta Air Lines announces march quarter profit
* Delta Air Lines Inc qtrly total revenue $9,148 million versus $9,251 million
* Delta Air Lines Inc - qtrly passenger unit revenues declined 0.5 percent on 0.5 percent lower capacity
* Delta Air Lines Inc - qtrly earnings per diluted share of $0.82
* Delta Air Lines Inc sees Q2 operating margin 17% to 19%
* Delta Air Lines Inc sees Q2 fuel price, including taxes, settled hedges, refinery impact $1.68 - $1.73
* Delta Air Lines Inc - expect June quarter passenger unit revenues to increase one to three percent and remain positive throughout year
* Delta Air Lines Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.77
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $9.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Delta Air Lines Inc - for June quarter, Delta is expecting its margins to expand relative to prior year
* Delta Air Lines Inc sees Q2 2017 passenger unit revenue up 1% - 3% compared to Q2 2016
* Delta Air Lines Inc - sees June quarter CASM-ex, including profit sharing up 6% - 8%
* Delta Air Lines Inc - currently estimates april storm impact will reduce its June quarter pre-tax income by $125 million.
* Delta Air Lines Inc - sees June quarter normalized CASM-ex, including profit sharing up 4% - 6%
* Delta Air Lines Inc - Sees June quarter system capacity up 0% - 1%
* Delta Air Lines Inc says expect entirety of 2017 margin pressure to have occurred in March quarter from higher fuel prices
* Delta Air Lines Inc - will reduce its planned pension contributions from $1.2 billion to $500 million for each of next three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)