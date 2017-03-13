版本:
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines says offering $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.875% notes due 2020

March 13 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Delta Air Lines - offering $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.875% notes due 2020 and $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.625% notes due 2022

* Unless redeemed prior to maturity, 2020 notes will mature on March 13, 2020 and 2022 notes will mature on March 15, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
