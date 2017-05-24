版本:
BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico expand options for U.S.-Mexico travel

May 24 Delta Air Lines:

* Delta and Aeromexico expand options for U.S.-Mexico travel

* Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options

* Delta Air Lines says one of immediate benefits of alliance is a 10 percent increase in transborder seat capacity by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
