2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team

May 3 Delta Air Lines Inc:

* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team

* Sponsorship designates two airlines as official airline partners of Mexican national team

* Delta and Aeromexico will serve as team's official airlines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
