版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico to launch joint cooperation agreement

May 8 Delta Air Lines Inc:

* Delta and Aeromexico to launch joint cooperation agreement

* Delta Air Lines- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. De C.V and co begin their joint cooperation agreement to operate transborder flights between US and Mexico

* Delta Air Lines Inc - under deal, two companies will also be able to implement joint sales and marketing initiatives

* Delta Air Lines Inc - co, Grupo Aeroméxico begin their joint cooperation agreement to operate transborder flights between United States and Mexico

* Delta Air Lines - companies confirmed with dot, Mexico's federal economic competition commission (cofece) they have completed steps required to launch JCA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
