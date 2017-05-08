BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico to launch joint cooperation agreement

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 Delta Air Lines Inc:
* Delta and Aeromexico to launch joint cooperation agreement
* Delta Air Lines- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. De C.V and co begin their joint cooperation agreement to operate transborder flights between US and Mexico
* Delta Air Lines Inc - under deal, two companies will also be able to implement joint sales and marketing initiatives
* Delta Air Lines - companies confirmed with dot, Mexico's federal economic competition commission (cofece) they have completed steps required to launch JCA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.