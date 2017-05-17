版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Delta and Lyft team up to to offer skymiles members more opportunities

May 17 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Delta Air Lines Inc - co, Lyft partnering to offer skymiles members more opportunities to earn miles by requesting a ride Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
