2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-Delta Apparel Q2 earnings per share $0.58

May 8 Delta Apparel Inc:

* Delta apparel reports fiscal 2017 second quarter and six-month results

* Q2 sales $104.1 million versus $109.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.58 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
