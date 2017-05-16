BRIEF-Delta Galil Industries' Q1 earnings per share $0.22

May 16 Delta Galil Industries Ltd
* Delta Galil reports first quarter 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.95 to $2.02
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 sales rose 23 percent to $315.7 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 13 to 16 percent
* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion
* Delta Galil Industries - reaffirms 2017 guidance
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory
with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first
orders shipped in April 2017
* Delta Galil Industries - expect Vietnamese factory to
reach full operational status in 2018
