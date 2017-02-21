BRIEF-Delta Natural Gas to be acquired by Peoples Gas

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Delta Natural Gas Company Inc
* Delta Natural Gas enters agreement to be acquired by Peoples Gas
* Delta Natural Gas Company Inc - Delta shareholders will receive $30.50 in cash per Delta share
* Delta Natural Gas Company Inc says prior to closing, transaction is expected to have no impact on Delta's dividend
* Delta Natural Gas Company Inc - following close of transaction, Delta will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of PNG Companies Llc
* Delta Natural Gas Company Inc - Delta shareholders will continue to receive dividends at an annualized rate of $0.83 per share until closing
* Delta Natural Gas Company Inc - Peoples plans to increase Delta's investments in infrastructure improvement projects
* Existing employees are planned to continue with Delta after merger
* Delta Natural Gas Company - following close of deal, one member of Delta's board to be independent representative of Delta's constituents' interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett