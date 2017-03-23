版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 03:17 BJT

BRIEF-Delta plans new daily nonstop service between New York-JFK and Rio De Janeiro

March 23 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Press release - Delta plans new daily nonstop service between New York-JFK and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

* A new daily nonstop flight between New York-JFK and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, beginning Dec. 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
