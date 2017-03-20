BRIEF-Delta to begin Seattle to Chicago-O'hare service in June 2017

BRIEF-Chase announces continued Hyatt co-brand card program
* Companies agree to multi-year extension of Hyatt credit card
March 20 Delta Air Lines Inc :
* Delta to begin Seattle to Chicago-O'hare service in June 2017
* Says Chicago flights are now available for sale, and service will begin June 19, 2017
* Adding three daily flights to Chicago's O'hare International Airport (ORD) from Seattle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* According to preliminary voting tabulations, stockholders re-elected Barbara Levy and R. Edward Anderson to board of directors
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals