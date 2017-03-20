版本:
BRIEF-Delta to begin Seattle to Chicago-O'hare service in June 2017

March 20 Delta Air Lines Inc :

* Delta to begin Seattle to Chicago-O'hare service in June 2017

* Says Chicago flights are now available for sale, and service will begin June 19, 2017

* Adding three daily flights to Chicago's O'hare International Airport (ORD) from Seattle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
