版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 02:36 BJT

BRIEF-Deltic issues statement on filing by Southeastern Asset Management

Feb 22 Deltic Timber Corp :

* Deltic issues statement

* Company has met and spoken with Southeastern on a number of occasions

* Issued statement in response to filing made by Southeastern Asset Management, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐