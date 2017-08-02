FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deltic Timber Q2 preliminary earnings per share $0.22
2017年8月2日 / 晚上10点08分 / 21 小时前

BRIEF-Deltic Timber Q2 preliminary earnings per share $0.22

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Deltic Timber Corp

* Deltic announces preliminary second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 sales $55.4 million versus $56.8 million

* Deltic Timber Corp - ‍for q3, deltic currently anticipates Pine Sawtimber Harvest to be 260,000 tons to 280,000​ tons

* Deltic Timber Corp - ‍for fy, deltic currently anticipates pine sawtimber harvest to be 765,000 tons to 790,000​ tons

* Deltic Timber Corp - ‍finished lumber sales volume is estimated to be 75 million to 85 million board feet for q3 of 2017​

* Deltic Timber Corp - residential lot sales are projected at 60 to 70 lots and 130 to 150 lots for q3 and full year of 2017, respectively

* Deltic Timber Corp - ‍finished lumber sales volume is estimated to be 290 million to 315 million board feet for fy2017​

* Deltic Timber Corp - MDF sales volume for Q3 and year of 2017 is forecast to be 15 to 25 million square feet and 90 to 115 million square feet, respectively

* Deltic Timber-MDF operating costs in Q3 2017 are expected to be impacted by scheduled maintenance downtime for replacement of press chains and a belt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

