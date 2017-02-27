BRIEF-Deltic Timber reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26, management changes

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Deltic Timber Corp
* Deltic announces preliminary fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* Q4 sales rose 17.8 percent to $58.5 million
* Says John Enlow has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Deltic, effective march 8
* Deltic Timber Corp - Byrom L. Walker appointed as interim chief financial officer
* Company has initiated a search process to identify a permanent chief financial officer
* Says finished lumber sales volume is estimated to be 65 to 75 million board feet for Q1
* Deltic Timber Corp - termination of Mann was completed after board became aware that he misappropriated certain company assets for personal use
* Deltic Timber Corp - Walker's appointment follows decision by board of directors to terminate Kenneth D. Mann as chief financial officer
* Deltic Timber - Mann's termination's not related to financial performance, is not expected to have material impact on previously issued financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
