公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 18日 星期六 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-Deluxe CEO FY 2016 total compensation $5.5 mln

March 17 Deluxe Corp

* CEO Lee Schram's fy 2016 total compensation $5.5 million versus $6.4 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
