公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日

BRIEF-Deluxe Corp appoints Keith Bush as CFO

March 13 Deluxe Corp

* Deluxe Corp appoints Keith Bush as chief financial officer

* Bush takes over for Edward Merritt, who held position on an interim basis since September, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
