BRIEF-Denbury reports Q1 earnings per share $0.05

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Denbury Resources Inc:
* Denbury reports first quarter 2017 results; announces reaffirmation of borrowing base and amendment to credit facility
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.02 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Denbury resources inc qtrly revenues $272 million versus $194 million a year ago
* Denbury Resources Inc - "believe we are close to arresting decline in our production and are now moving into a period of stable to growing production"
* Denbury Resources Inc - "expect full-year loe per boe to be close to our prior guidance of around $20 per boe"
* Denbury Resources Inc - production averaged 59,933 barrels of oil equivalent per day during q1 of 2017
* Denbury Resources Inc - 2017 capital budget remains unchanged from previously estimated amount of approximately $300 million
* Q1 revenue view $248.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.